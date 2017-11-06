Press Release – &Beyond and the owner of Matetsi Private Game Reserve, John Gardiner, have come to the mutual agreement to conclude the management contract for Matetsi River Lodge, which has been in place since the reserve was relaunched in August 2016.

It has been very rewarding for &Beyond to see Matetsi become a conservation and hospitality success story that has won so many top accolades in the international media and received a great deal of positive feedback from guests.

Matetsi was, and remains, a legacy project for Mr Gardiner. The relaunch of the reserve gave him and his family the opportunity to re-invest in local communities, conservation efforts and the Zimbabwean economy by establishing a world-class lodge in an iconic destination, where local hospitality and extraordinary experiences are shared with discerning guests from all over the world.

Mr Gardiner and his family have a shared passion for hospitality and now wish to engage in the day to day running of the lodge to put their own stamp on the Matetsi experience. &Beyond is pleased to have participated in the first years of Matetsi’s rebirth and to have helped tell the story of its relaunch, thus promoting and supporting Zimbabwe in the international luxury experiential travel market.

The formal handover is planned for 31 March 2018, with &Beyond and Matetsi working on a detailed programme to ensure that the process is a smooth and professional one.

&Beyond and Matetsi will honour all bookings and rates for travel after 31 March 2018. &Beyond will continue to manage the reservations process until 01 March 2018. All new bookings after this date will be handled through Matetsi’s reservations team. &Beyond will communicate with agents and guests as necessary regarding any existing bookings.

&Beyond and Matetsi are agreeing commercial and operational terms which we trust will allow us to maintain close relationships following the operational handover.

We look forward to seeing Matetsi go from strength to strength into the future.

Please contact us on salessupport@andBeyond.com should you have any further queries.