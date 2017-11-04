Pan-African low cost-carrier Fastjet is set to launch domestic flights in Mozambique on 03 November 2017. The airline is the first low-cost carrier to enter the country’s domestic aviation market. Fastjet will initially operate an Embraer ERJ145 which is a 50 seated aircraft on the following routes in Mozambique:

Maputo (MPM) <> Beira (BEW) 9 weekly flights

Maputo (MPM) <> Nampula (APL) 7 weekly flights

Maputo (MPM) <> Tete (TET) 4 weekly flights

From the booking site it seems that a one way flight from Maputo is costing around 80.00 USD make your booking on Fastjet Booking Site