ORGANISERS of next week’s exhibition match between Spanish football giants Barcelona legends and Zimbabwe have announced the squad for the Barca yester-year stars who are expected to feature DECO and RIVALDO

After the game the 33-member Barcelona delegation will head to Victoria Falls on November 13 before flying to their respective bases the following day.

Twenty legends from the Spanish giants are expected to arrive in the country on Saturday next week, for a match that has been pencilled for the following day, November 12, at the National Sports Stadium.

Rayco Garcia, a football agent and an ex-Barcelona trainee, who is organising the match, yesterday unveiled a list of 14 players at a Press conference, that he said had confirmed their participation.

The team will be coached by former Barcelona and Chelsea rightback Albert Ferrer.

The list include former Portugal stars Anderson Luís de Souza, known as Deco and Simão Sabrosa, Dutch Patrick Kluivert and Edgar Davids, Brazilians Edmílson, Rivaldo, Italian Gianluca Zambrotta, former Spanish international Gaizka Mendieta and retired French international Éric Abidal.

Initially, the Barcelona legends were scheduled to play the Warriors, but since the senior national men squad will be away in Namibia on the same weekend for an international match, Zifa are now roping in the Warriors legends for the encounter.

Read the full article on Bulawayo24

VF24.com Editor 5