THE gigantic French-owned houseboat, African Dream, is still stuck at Kazungula Border Post after Botswana’s border officials allegedly refused it entrance into the neighbouring country over inadequate documentation.

African Dream passed Victoria Falls about a fortnight ago after travelling from Harare for close to a month and has been stuck at the border along with the engineering team guarding it.

The 33-metre long houseboat had successfully been cleared on the Zimbabwean side and was destined for Namibia, where it was supposed to be launched on the Chobe River, before sailing into the Zambezi River.

Southern Eye visited the boat at the border and was told by the technical team that they were still waiting for confirmation from GDI Engineering head office on how to proceed.

“We do not know what is going on. We have been here for more than a week and we hope that there will be a communication soon,” one of the engineers, Forbes Chimhoga, said, refusing to be drawn into giving further details.

“Chances are high that the boat will be brought back home because Botswana refused to let us through, arguing that we did not have enough documents.”

Comment from Victoriafalls24 – According to our own research this boat was built in Zimbabwe by a boat building company called GDI – a reputable company that has built many large House Boats for lake Kariba and other waterways around Africa. The boat is owned by a Cruise Company in Europe called Croisi Europe and a full description of the boat can be found on their web site – Croisi Europe – African Dream

Specs for the boat include –

Built: 2017

Length: 108 ft

Width: 26 ft

Draft: 78 cm

Flag: Namibian

Cruising speed: 6 knots

Cabins: 8 cabins, all opened onto the outside

Passengers: 16 passengers

Facilities:

A sun deck with 360 wrap-around view for an immersive experience at the heart of the wilderness

Cozy terrace with hot tub for those relaxing moments

Panoramic lounge and restaurant providing an ideal view of the surrounding landscapes in addition to top-notch gastronomy.