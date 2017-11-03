Wilderness Safaris or Wilderness Holdings as it is known on the Botswana Stock Exchange ( The BSE ), results for the first 6 months of their financial year show a 10% increase in revenue and a remarkable increase in Profit after tax of 25%.

The company which began as a small mobile safari operation in Botswana in the early eighties has grown into one of Africa’s leading safari businesses. In the Zambesia region of Africa where the company was founded it has successful operations in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia and of course Botswana where the company has its head office.

According to the company –

The Wilderness Group is committed to ensuring the sustainability of our operations. This commitment is part of our DNA, with our Vision and Values based on our 4Cs sustainability ethos of:

Our Blueprint – The 4Cs

• Conservation

• Community

• Commerce

• Culture

Founded in Botswana in 1983, Wilderness Holdings is an award-winning and globally respected ecotourism company present in the prime wilderness and wildlife areas of southern and east Africa. Pivoted off the continent’s most diverse portfolio of luxury safari camps, the Group operates a vertically integrated business model that combines the ownership of product (safari camps), support services (bush airline, and touring and transfer services), and marketing, sales and reservations businesses. Collectively, these are termed “the travel experience” and serve to ensure certainty of supply, ownership of the supply chain and a seamless service to both the client (the travel trade) and the consumer (our guest).

Highlights of the financial report for the 6 months from March 2017 to the end of August 2017

Revenue up 10% to P705 million

EBITDA up 2% to P179 million

Adjusted EBITDA* up 8% Total revenue per available room** down 5%

Profit after tax up 25% to P117 million

Cash generated by operations up 13% to P218 million

HEPS up 26% to 43 thebe per share

Occupancy rate down to 65% from 66%

* Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of the Governors’ acquisition and foreign exchange (losses)/gains.

** Total revenue per available room (TRevPar) is calculated as total revenue from Travel Experience divided by total available rooms

The full financial report can be found at Wilderness Holdings Financial Report

In the closing remarks in the report the board representatives said the following about the rest of the Financial year.

Outlook

Tourism activity in southern Africa is at high levels. Our forward occupancy for the rest of the year is encouraging. The Group’s strategic intent is to invest in African tourism and we have tailored our business model to have the most impact in this environment. However, this model is vulnerable to events that impact on travellers. The political and economic uncertainty in Kenya and Zimbabwe and the volatile currencies are a concern.

By order of the Board 27 October 2017

Keith Vincent Chief Executive Officer

Ami Azoulay Chief Financial Officer (Preparer)

By VF24.com Reporter 5