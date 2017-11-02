Camp Moremi in Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana, is about to undergo major renovations.

James Wilson, Marketing Manager, says the work will start on December 1 and a new-look camp will reopen at the beginning of May. The period from early December through to April is generally the rainy season in this part of Africa and when fewer tourists visit the Okavango Delta.

The Moremi area of the delta is one of the major game areas of the Okavango system, the Moremi park can be accessed by 4×4, however most visitors to the Camp Moremi chose to fly into the area on one of the many scheduled flights from Maun or from one of the other camps. Camp Moremi is situated beneath a lush woodland canopy in the Xakanaxa area of Moremi, will be rebuilt on its existing site with the dining, lounge and other public areas raised high up and connected by elevated walkways.

After the new developments “Guests will access the camp on gradual elevated decks leading up to a welcome area and curio shop. The elevated public areas will be positioned to create more private areas for our guests to relax and enjoy the environment as well as the views of the Xakanaxa lagoon,” Wilson added.

The 12 rooms, 11 standard and one large family room, will be reconstructed using a combination of traditional canvas and modern materials to keep the rooms cool and bright.

For more information go to Camp Moremi’s Web Site

VF24.com editor 5