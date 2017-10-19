At a time when transformative travel is the current travel buzzword, Safari-Par-Excellence is hosting the inaugural Zambezi White Water Festival on the 9th, 10th and 11th of November 2017. Open to all, especially amateur rafting teams, the festival is a celebration of the Zambezi River and the white-water lifestyle of the people who call this magical river home.

Teams of six skippered by an International Rafting Federation accredited guide, battle it out for the grand title (and some rather grand prizes); in a Le’mons style sprint, down river race and slalom event; topped off with a “surf and turf” carnage event in the world famous Rapid #18. The 10th of November is the practice day, for teams to strategize and gel with the guide and the big day is the 11th of November to coincide with the “Mother of all parties”.

With a host of regional music artists and DJ’s, beer fests, games, craft fair and a kids adventure area; the weekend is not to be missed. The craft fair will feature beautiful jewellery from Mulberry Mongoose, divine Azimai Natural Skincare and Scented Candles and Tribal Textiles, South Luangwa. Also look out for Livingstone’s own Pure Skills products, the exquisite WAYAWAYA collection and more.

Guests to the region are invited to immerse themselves in the white water culture and enjoy the Zambezi River over two days of fun in the sun.

Visit the Event Facebook Page on Zambezi White Water Festival

VF24.com Editor 5