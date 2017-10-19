The River Brewing Company launched itself into the lives of local Victoria Falls residents last night, with a soft opening event. The brewery is the brain child of a group of Zimbabweans who over recent years began a little brewery in Harare and then decided, when the results of their work were well appreciated, to launch themselves into the beer making game with a bang and open a full brewery in the resort town.

A comment from the brewery Facebook page says – What happens when you blend an artist, a hotelier and an “ecopreneur”, throw them together, add a pony-tailed brewer and some hops, age and wait for the outcome? Results – The best craft beer in town



The building they found, after much searching, is completely renovated and dressed with funky designs and amazing lighting, it used to be the original Sopers Curios, one of the town’s very first curio shops from the early 1900s. It is well positioned in the center of the arty and crafty part of Victoria Falls. An area which is fast becoming the new “tourism hub” for the town. Situated between Elephant’s Walk shopping village and the N1 Hotel, and only one hundred and fifty meters from the popular, Three Monkeys Restaurant and bar, it is also within a short walk of three large hotels.



The soft launch saw a hundred locals tasting six different beers, all of them brewed on site by the master brewer Lionel McCauley, an Alaskan Craftsman. Lionel has taken to the task with a passion that seems to be getting great results. He is confident that blending the fresh waters of the Zambezi with the imported Grains from Belgium, produces some of Africa’s finest beer. The locals who attended the opening all seemed delighted with the results too and all the beer on offer had run out by 10pm.

Although the focus for the bar will be the sale of its own freshly brewed beer, a full range of other beers, wines and spirits will be available and the venue will be providing a simple menu of food options.

It seems that the town has given a firm thumbs up to this exciting new addition. We now look forward to the official opening.

For more information please like and follow the Facebook Page – The River brewing Company

VF24.com Editor 5