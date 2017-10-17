The next twelve months will be exciting for cricket lovers in Zimbabwe as the country has been selected as the venue for the 2018 world cup qualifying tournament. A top ICC Board meeting has also been scheduled in the resort town of Victoria Falls in April 2018. Zimbabwe has been struggling to recreate itself as a competitive member of the top cricket playing nations. The recent form of the country has seen improvement with a one day series win away against Sri Lanka. The Zimbabwe Test team is about to embark on a two match test series with the travelling West Indies now rebranded the Windies which starts in Bulawayo later this week.

THE entire global cricket family, a high-powered delegation drawn from more than half the number of countries who are members of the United Nations, is set to roll into Victoria Falls in April next year in the biggest gathering of the world’s sports fraternity ever hosted on Zimbabwean soil.

It’s another massive vote of confidence in domestic cricket, in particular, and this country, in general, as Zimbabwe Cricket’s revival continues to gather momentum after a very difficult period in which the game staggered in a web of stagnation.

Already, Zimbabwe has been handed the rights to host the 10-team 2019 ICC World Cup Qualifier next year, after beating strong bids from the United Arab Emirates and Scotland and Ireland, with the showcase set to be held in March next year in Harare, Bulawayo and Kwekwe.

Zimbabwe, West Indies, Ireland and Afghanistan will battle with six other countries who will come from the second-tier qualifiers currently involving the likes of Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Netherlands, Namibia, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Nepal and Kenya for the two slots available for a place at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

In a game where playing in your conditions usually matter, the ICC’s decision to give Zimbabwe the rights to host the 2019 ICC World Cup qualifiers should brighten the chances of the Chevrons to grab one of the two slots available for a place at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the significant financial benefits that come with such participation.

Now, it has since been revealed that the entire global cricket family will be in Victoria Falls in April next year for the International Cricket Council Annual Conference, a high-powered indaba which brings together representatives from all the 104 ICC members.

Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson, Darlington Majonga, confirmed to the Harare Bureau yesterday that the global cricket family was set to be in Zimbabwe in April next year.

The ICC has 12 Full Members — South Africa, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and England.

