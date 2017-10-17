A place of tranquility yet also a place of wonderful wildlife experiences, Zambezi Sands overlooks the Sansimba rapids on the Upper Zambezi, forty kilometers upstream of the Victoria Falls and deep in the Zambezi National park. At lunch time on our second day at the Sands Jo and I opted for the walking safari as our afternoon activity and the results were action packed.

Blessed Mpofu, the resident Professional Guide recommended the Kanukanu spring for the walk. The spring is still full of fresh clean water even now after a long dry winter. We bumped into two prides of lion during the short two hour trail, one of them with two females with four young cubs, fortunately for us they slinked off without to much fuss. Due to the presence of the lion had most of the other large game had been scared off but the scenery was stunning and the birds kept us busy, a flock of Plum Coloured Starling and a number of large raptors helped us add to our trip bird list. Blessed’s passion for his work and confidence in the bush helped us to relax and enjoy our surrounds.

Of particular interest to me was the condition of the lion, they looked so healthy, a tribute to a prolific diet and combined with us seeing a herd of what must have been three hundred buffalo on the way into the park the day before, left us in little doubt that wildlife numbers in the Zambezi national park are healthy. We saw a number of herds of Kudu and waterbuck, however the low number of Impala seen was interesting.

The camp is made up of ten spacious tents, all with stunning river views and a high level of comfort. The tents include extremely comfortable beds with great linen, in door toilet and bath and an outside shower and toilet round off a luxurious room package. The wooden walk ways make for safe and easy access to and from the main building.

Meals are generally served on a large central deck that is situated in front of the bar and lounge area and has sweeping views over the Sansimba rapids. The team at the lodge also encourage one or two meals to be served in the bush or at a discreet spot nearby. This could either be a breakfast or a lunch, as dinners are best taken at the lodge, the numbers of Lion and Hyena in the park have increased substantially in recent years and night time is their time.

The camp offers a wide variety of activities including afternoon canoe trails, boat cruises on the pontoon, fishing and game drives. To take advantage of these I would suggest a three night stay at the camp is adequate. You should also make sure you set aside time to sit on the deck, with binoculars in hand and whilst counting the incredible variety of birdlife that live on the banks of the river and in the tall trees above, look out for the resident Otter families that play in the crystal clear waters in front of the lodge.

Zambezi Sands left us with some wonderful memories, the dainty “Bambi”, a very tame bushbuck doe who has made the camp home, the glorious ebony trees that form a majestic canopy above the camp, tangled with hook berry lianas and the wonderful staff who could not do enough for us. I would highly recommend adding Zambezi Sands in to your next itinerary in the incredible Zambesia region around the Falls.

For reservations bookings at Zambezi Sands contact IMVELO

VF24.com Editor 5