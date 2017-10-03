AVANI Gaborone Resort & Casino in the Botswana capital of Gaborone is celebrating the completion of a R103 million renovation.

All 156 guest rooms and public spaces including the main entrance and porte cochere have been renovated with the aim of introducing AVANI’s signature design hallmarks. The new contemporary design and technological enhancements make for a modern, functional and relaxing experience.

Riaan van Rooyen, newly appointed General Manager of AVANI Gaborone Resort & Casino said: “It is clearly evident from the sheer size and scale of the renovation that AVANI Hotels & Resorts is committed to cementing relationships with the communities of Gaborone and Botswana as a whole. AVANI Gaborone is now the capital’s leading leisure and business resort.”

Situated in the heart of Gaborone’s business district, home to The Botswana Stock Exchange, Debswana Diamond Company, the Southern African Development Community headquarters and financial institutions, AVANI Gaborone is ideally located for leisure and business travellers and local residents’ seeking great food and a variety of entertainment options.

The open plan, design for living lobby blends reception, lounge, eateries and chill out spaces. The interior is spacious and natural light has been used to great effect, allowing for a communal space where guests can relax, meet and eat. The Pantry offers fresh, quick bites for life on the move, comfort food, fresh fruit juices, barista coffees and more.

For the complete article please go to – Complete Article

VF24 – Editor 5