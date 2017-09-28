Matobo National Park is considered one of the most pristine National parks in Africa. The rugged landscape is home to what is thought to be the highest concentration of both leopard and black eagle in the world. Hidden in the caves of the Matobo Hills are over 3,000 registered rock art sites, giving it the greatest density of such art anywhere in the world, and adding to the richness of experience in the area. The park also includes an Intensive Protection Zone where a large population of Black and White Rhinoceros are successfully breeding.

Situated in the heart of the Matobo Hills, just outside the boundary of the National Park lies Khayelitshe House. Enclosed by the iconic balancing rocks and surrounded by a natural amphitheater of massive boulders, Khayelitshe got its name from the Ndebele words ‘Ekhaya’ and ‘Litshe’- Home in the Rocks.

Khayelitshe House can now be booked on an exclusive use basis through African Bush Camps for a rate of USD 2,400 for up to 8 people, all inclusive.

Fully serviced and consisting of 4 en-suite bedrooms with incredible views from every window, the house inspires a feeling of remoteness that is hard to capture. Khayelitshe House sits amoungst the ancient granite boulders of Matobo Hills- a place of exquisite beauty and great cultural and spiritual significance. It is a place that inspires peacefulness and being at one with nature. The environmentally friendly design blends in perfectly with the ancient and majestic landscape that surrounds the property.

