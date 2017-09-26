Africa Albida Tourism’s flagship property Victoria Falls Safari Lodge has been voted the Best Resort Hotel for the 21st year in a row by the Association of Zimbabwe Travel Agents (AZTA), and the hospitality group also won three other awards.

The annual awards, which reward airlines, lodges, agents and companies with a certificate for their great service, as voted by the Zimbabwe travel industry, were presented by AZTA Chairlady Betty Katiyo at Reps Theatre in Harare on Saturday night.

The Safari Lodge won Best Resort Hotel

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Africa Albida Tourism’s (AAT) flagship property, took out the top award ahead of Victoria Falls Hotel, which was first runner-up, and second runner-up Elephant Hills Resort.

The Safari Club won Best Boutique Hotel

AAT property Victoria Falls Safari Club was named Best Boutique Hotel, with Stanley & Livingstone and Pamushana Lodge in south eastern Zimbabwe taking second and third places respectively.

Lokuthula won Best Self Catering

AAT’s Lokuthula Lodges won the award in the Best Self-Catering category, followed by Nyanga’s Blue Swallow Lodges and Gweru’s Antelope Park,

Marketing Exec wins Voluntary Service Award

AAT marketing executive Wendy Bourne won the Most Outstanding Voluntary Service to Travel Agents award.

AAT chief executive Ross Kennedy said: “We are sincerely and deeply proud of Victoria Falls Safari Lodge for winning the Best Resort Hotel award for 21 years straight, as well as Lokuthula Lodges and Victoria Falls Safari Club winning in their categories again, and peer recognition for Ms Bourne.”

Other award winners included Meikles Hotel for Best City Hotel, while Amanzi Lodge won Best Bed & Breakfast/Guesthouse. The award for Best Safari Camp – Tented went to The Hide in Hwange and Best Safari Camp – Non-Tented was won by Amalinda in the Matobo Hills.

VF24.com Editor 5