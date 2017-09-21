Tourism numbers continue to increase in the resort town of Victoria Falls. The addition of flights from Cape Town, Nairobi and Addis Ababa as well as a substantial increase in capacity from Johannesburg and regular flights from Harare are all contributing to an increase of over 20% in the room occupancy in the resort town.

Ground operators in the resort town are gearing up their fleet of vehicles to cope with this increase in arrivals. It seems that the outlook is the numbers are set to continue growing into next year. Wild Horizons one of Victoria Falls’ largest operators has expanded their Zimbabwe fleet of vehicles, with the addition of four – 35 seater Higer luxury coaches

The brand new coaches boast spacious interiors and luxury finishes. They are fully air-conditioned and the overhead luggage racks are fitted with reading lights and speakers for ease of communication via the built-in radio and public address system.



The tinted windows filter the glare of our harsh African sun whilst providing clear and unobstructed views of the landscape.

A Wild Horizons representative said about the colour – The coaches were ordered in plain white to take our valued agents’ branding requests into consideration and are proving very popular with groups.

VF24.com editor 5