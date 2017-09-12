The Wild Horizons Lookout Cafe is 120m above the Zambezi River, overhanging the Batoka Gorge a little way down stream from the Victoria Falls Bridge, offering a spectacular backdrop. The semi open‐air café offers a range of refreshing beverages, a fun cocktail menu as well as daytime dining.

As a once off on the 20th September 2017, The Lookout Cafe will be offering an A La Carte dinner experience to the public in full view of the spray from the Victoria Falls. Although it must be said that the spray is somewhat diminished at this time of year due to the lower water levels experienced.

This is a unique opportunity as the Cafe usually only offers breakfast and lunch apart from Full moon evenings. The venue can however be booked for specific evening functions catering for set menu dinners for groups or special events. It is also a popular venue for large group lunches, breakfasts and cocktail functions.

For reservations, please e-mail cafereservations@wildhorizons.co.zw To view the event please go to article