Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe (W.E.Z.) has launched the photographic competition 2017.

Some of the winning categories are as follows:

mammal photograph,

flora photograph,

bird Photograph,

best action sequence,

black & white,

best overall photograph and more.

Prizes include:

2 nights for two on bed and breakfast at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge inclusive of dinner at the BOMA.

Two nights for two at Imvelo Safari Lodge.

Zipline, Canopy Tour, Gorge Swing, Flying Fox and Sundowner Cruise for two with Wild Horizons.

The entry Fee is USD5 for each picture and submissions should be made by 13 November 2017 by 10 am.

For more information please visit website