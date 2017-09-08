LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – Children can explore and learn about their home country thanks to half-price special fares with Proflight on all its domestic routes.

Kids aged between two and 17 years get a 50 percent discount on all flights within Zambia, with 25 percent discounts on the airline’s international routes to Durban in South Africa and Lilongwe in Malawi.

“It is well know that travel broadens your horizons and exposes children to new places, people and cultures,” said the Zambian owned airline’s director of government and industry affairs Capt. Philip Lemba.

“Zambian parents should turn away from the notion of labelling flying as an expensive luxury. On the contrary, flying with Proflight gives you value for money, and an opportunity for children to fly is known to boost their IQ, sense of creativity and curiosity, especially in the formative years,” said Capt. Lemba.



In Zambia the airline flies from Lusaka to Livingstone, Mfuwe, Lower Zambezi, Kalabo, Ndola, Solwezi, Kasama, Ndola-Solwezi and Ndola-Kasama, with Mfuwe-Lower Zambezi between June 15 and October 31, 2017.

Capt. Lemba emphasised that parents should take advantage of this special offer as travelling gives an opportunity for children to expand their intelligence quotient (IQ), helping to improve their grades in readiness for the start of the third term.

“Children who are exposed to new cultures and places learnt about in class are likely to do better and school and later life,” he added. “Giving children an opportunity to fly with these attractive rates, will stimulate their performance in subjects such as science, geography and history, as well as inspire them to pursue a career in aviation or the travel industry,” he explained.

Reservations can be made online at http://www.flyzambia.com with the Proflight reservations team on reservations@proflight-zambia.com, by visiting Proflight Zambia offices, or thro ugh travel agents.

Editor 5 Vf24