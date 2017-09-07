Africa Albida Tourism Chief Executive, Ross Kennedy has said Victoria Falls has this year witnessed a tourism boom equivalent to a record last experienced in 1999. The ten hotels in Victoria Falls that measure arrivals monthly have sold an additional 19 000 rooms between January and June 2017. These ten hotels have a total of 1125 rooms amongst them. “People are booking much further in advance than they were before. A number of the hotels in Victoria Falls will record occupancies of 90% and higher between August and November”. Ross Kennedy further added that the positive impact of the rising numbers on the local economy and on the tourism sector was substantial.

BA Comair international sales and interline manager, Margaret Kinsman said the airline was operating larger aircraft on the Johannesburg to Victoria Falls route and over the coming months it would be offering more daily flights on several days of the week. “Between July and November 2017, three additional flights per week have been scheduled” she said.

South African Airways operates an Airbus with 222 seats, which is 88 seats more than their previous aircraft capacity. In addition, Victoria Falls has new airlines servicing the destination, namely Ethiopian Airways and Kenya Airways, linking Victoria Falls to East Africa. For the full article please visit article