The Victoria Falls Anti Poaching Unit (VFAPU) will be the recipient of all proceeds from a fund-raising Golf Day to be held at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course, Harare, Zimbabwe on 22nd September 2017.

This is an annual event, hosted by Africa Albida Tourism (AAT), whose flagship property Victoria Falls Safari Lodge assisted local safari operator and conservationist, Charles Brightman, to form The Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) as a non-profit organisation in 1999.

The highly successful annual Golf Day is a major contributor to VFAPU, which has made huge strides in its work with local communities and authorities to combat poaching and other wildlife crime in the area. For the full article and details on how to enter a team or support VFAPU please visit: article