A new luxury product opened its doors in August in Victoria Falls. Positioned between Zambia and Zimbabwe, just upstream from the Victoria Falls is the Victoria Falls Island Lodge. It is surrounded by the Zambezi River and is accessible by boat only.

The lodge has three Treehouse Suites set upon raised decks among trees on the private Kandahar Island. Each Suite is constructed predominantly of wood and glass and has a sitting area and private deck. Each suite has a plunge pool from where guests can take in their surroundings and a personal butler service ensures an unforgettable stay. WiFi, international plug points, adapters are fitted throughout the lodge and two guests can be accommodated per suite.

Children aged 16 and above are welcome and a guided game drive or river cruise is offered every morning and evening with snacks and drinks on board. The new Island Lodge is situated directly adjacent to the Victoria Falls River Lodge its' sister operation.