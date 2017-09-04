The Stanley and Livingstone will be closing its’ doors for a major refurbishment on the 12th November 2017. This information has been confirmed by Mr Karl Snarter the Hospitality Operations Director for Aujun. The re-opening is set for the 1st August 2018.

“All bookings confirmed over this period will be upgraded to Elephant Camp at no additional cost, while Ursula’s camp and the Game Reserve will remain open and unaffected” he added. The reservations’ team at Wild Horizons will get in touch with all agents and guests whose bookings have been affected by the hotel’s coming closure.

Wild Horizons currently hold the Management Contract for The Stanley and Livingstone and the contract will be terminated on the 12th November 2017. Mr Snarter expressed his appreciation to the Wild Horizons team for the service rendered and value added over the last two years.

He added “We will make further announcements in the weeks to come with details of the planned renovations, the booking procedure following our separation from Wild Horizons and the contact details for any sales or reservation enquiries post 12th November 2017”.