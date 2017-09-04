There are many sights to behold and sounds to hear in the Luangwa which is located in Zambia. Below is an excerpt from an article written by Simon Cousins for the “It’s Monday” blog. The article relates the experiences him and his guests encountered whilst they were on a game drive in the Luangwa. Enjoy the read!

Across the river we went and into our waiting game drive vehicle. Now, I have always told guests that the best way to see game and experience the bush is to follow 3 basic rules – Stop, Look and Listen. The bush will tell you a lot about what’s going on out there if you give it a chance and you can’t do that if you are bombing around the park hoping to see something!

Well, we had only been in the park for about 10 minutes when we stopped to have a look around. We noticed that the puku were not as relaxed as they could be and I told the guests that there was something that was bothering them and we should sit and wait to see what happens…

During this time some folk in a closed vehicle drove right past us and carried on going. We sat for a bit longer and then, all of a sudden the baboons started barking, the puku were alarming and we knew there was a predator there. Sure enough, on closer inspection a little female leopard was moving through the thickets!

After all this excitement and beginning our safari with such a bang, we carried on up river. I stopped to show everyone the Mahogany tree flowers, which were putting out a fantastic scent all through the grove of trees we were driving through. As I stopped under one of the trees I saw a leopard, not more than 5 metres away from us, with a fresh kill! If we hadn’t stopped to smell the flowers we would not have seen the leopard…. For the full article please go to article