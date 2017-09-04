African Bush Camps will be closing all their camps between 25th January and 2nd February 2018 in order to gather their full complement of professional and learner guides together for a week-long training workshop.

This excellent “refresher” Guide training programme was initiated by the company in 2016. In addition to field training, regional experts and specialists in various fields (e.g. birding, entomology, star-gazing, archaeology, veterinary work, photography, videography etc) are invited to provide inspiration and to share their knowledge at the workshops.

Although all guides in ZImbabwe and Botswana are already trained to the highest standards in Africa, the aim of these workshops is to continually develop and nurture their skills. “At African Bush Camps we aim to increase and refresh the knowledge, passion and experiences of our Guiding Teams so that they are able to transform an ordinary safari into an extra-ordinary one”.

“Its a time for sharing experiences and knowledge, a time for learning”, says Cloud from Kanga Camp in Mana Pools. Another Senior Guide, Peter Gava, added “The most powerful part of the training has been that revival of the spirit of being a guide and forming bonds with the rest of the team across the African Bush Camps Portfolio. When you don’t get to meet, and do workshops and training, sometimes you become like a sleeping river … so when people meet, you tend to see quite a lot of potential within different individuals and when you put it together, then it really sparks up a fire. So this kind of training has really rekindled that fire for each and every one of us.”

