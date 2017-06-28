Kasane is the resort town, in North Eastern Botswana, that is situated near to the entrance of the Chobe National Park. It has a number of large lodges such as Cresta Mowana, Chobe Safari Lodge and Chobe Marina Lodge in the town scattered along the length of the Chobe River frontage. All of these lodges provide beds for the many travelers who are attracted to the incredible flood plain which forms the boundary of the large Chobe National Park. There are a host of other smaller lodges and camps in the area.

The wildlife concentrations here are extraordinary and the fact that game drive vehicles are able to get so close to the wildlife due to the relaxed nature of the animals is an added bonus. Tourism to the area has grown in recent years and most of the clients would access the Chobe via landing in Victoria Falls – Zambia or Zimbabwe it is only a two hour transfer from both of these airports to Kasane. It was apparent to the Botswana Government that an international airport was required at Kasane to cope with the numbers.

There are now daily flights from Johannesburg South Africa and flights also from Maun – Tuesday / Thursday, and Gaborone Wednesday / Friday.

The last two years has seen a work in progress at the Kasane Airport and clients have had to use the old terminal building that included a lot of scaffolding and other chaos. The result now is astonishing, the new terminal building has very recently been opened and although some finishing touches are taking place the airport is mainly complete.

Thanks to Kalahari Safaris and Chobe Game Lodge for the footage.