Chobe Savanna Lodge had to undergo a full overhaul to the electrical cable which powers the property after technical issues on this supply occurred in April 2017. The incident occurred during the peak of the surge in the Chobe River water levels. Unfortunately, before the lodge could repair the damage, they had to close until the water levels subsided sufficiently.

A note from the Lodge management team said – “We are pleased to announce that the electricity supply has been restored to Chobe Savanna Lodge and the lodge will be reopening and welcoming guests from 15 July 2017 onwards”

During the down time, due to the temporary closure, the team at Chobe Savanna Lodge have been performing upgrades, repairs and general maintenance to the lodge, including a new swimming pool, paintwork throughout the property, refurbishment to the bathrooms as well as new curtains and room fittings.

Chobe Savanna Lodge has the privileged location of being situated up-river in a secluded section of the Chobe with uninterrupted views across the game-rich floodplains. As a result of the temporary closure the lodge still has space for this peak season. As far as the team at VF24 can tell this is a unique situation as many of the lodges in the area are completely full for the high season.

The Lodge is situated on the Namibian side of the Chobe River and is accessed through immigration at Kasane in Botswana and a 20 minute boat ride up stream.

