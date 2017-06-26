Dining on the banks of the Zambezi is a dream for many visitors to the resort town of Victoria Falls. The new “Zambezi House” is a delightful looking venue with a new age feel blended with some old age charm. The main structure is reclaimed containers that have been stacked in a clever pile, beneath a grove of tall evergreen Ebony trees situated on the banks of the river.

The combination of wooden decking and an upstairs verandah with a coffee bar and tables set within an amphitheater make for the main restaurant design and then there are the shaded lawns that roll on down towards the river and scattered seating beneath the riverine trees.

The Zambezi House will open to the public early in July and a large launch party will take place towards the end of the Month. This new venue is situated upstream from the Falls between the Azambezi River Lodge and the entrance gate to the Zambezi National Park.

We will send out more news on this venue in a month or two with menu and general updates. In the mean time we have these pre-opening pictures to give you some ideas on what to expect.

Vf24 Editor 5