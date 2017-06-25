One of the reasons that we at Victoria Falls 24 are so excited about the Zambesia initiative is the opportunity to show off the many hidden gems that are virtually unexplored by foreign people in the region. So much of what people perceive to be Africa is mixed up in the horror stories often portrayed in the global press. Little do they know of the beauty of this continent and especially of Zambesia.

We at VF24 felt that with all the interest and hype of the recent Vic Falls Marathon, we would post a short story on without doubt Zimbabwe’s toughest race Sky Run Zim.

Far and Wide started in 1985 as an outdoor education and leadership-training centre in the Eastern Highlands of Zimbabwe. Over the years the company has led thousands of young and old Zimbabweans to appreciate and gain a feeling for the mountains and all the wonder that comes with being in them. Since the beginning the company has stuck it out through some of the toughest periods in Zimbabwe’s history and continues to spread the dream of connecting people with the mountains and rivers. In 2008 Far and Wide built the iconic Turaco Trail as a gift to Zimbabwe.

In 2015 the Turaco Trail opened up for the first time to our first ever sky-running event. Sky Run Zim’s trail is 62 km from Far and Wide head quarters through the Nyanga National Park, over the highest mountain in Zimbabwe, Mt Inyangani at 2592m, and ends at the beautiful Aberfoyle Lodge on the border with Mozambique. The trail takes runners on a journey through a vast mountain wilderness of wild rivers and waterfalls, forests, montane grasslands, valleys, gorges and mountain peaks.

For more information on the Sky Run visit – Sky Run

A note from the organisers of the Event

FAQ – How fit do you need to be to do the Sky Run?

Pretty darn fit. You may think you are physically fit enough to run a long distance but sky running is more than just physical. It is mental and emotion too. We only accept runners who we think can take on the challenge so before registering please make sure you are both physically and mentally tough enough.

Far and Wide are soon to open the Nyanga Skywalk and Zip Line. For a peak visit #mtarazi

VF24 Editor 5