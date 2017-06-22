Victoria Falls — The government has signed a comprehensive agreement with unnamed Chinese investors for the construction of its ‘Disneyland in Africa’, a tourism and conference theme park in the resort town of Victoria Falls, the tourism minister said on Wednesday.

In 2013, the Government of Zimbabwe set aside 300 hectares of land to build a state-of-the-art conference center to house hotels, businesses, shopping malls, banks, exhibition and entertainment facilities such as casinos approximately 10km outside of the resort town on the road to the Victoria Falls International Airport.

The theme park development costs have been put at $460 million, and the Government sees the development as crucial to rebranding the country dogged by perceptions of political volatility and human rights abuses, using the formula that has worked in California, Florida in the United States and Paris in France.

“We have signed an overarching agreement with some Chinese developers for a master plan to develop 300ha of land between the (Victoria Falls) airport and Masuwe River. We need to drive the convention business and direct traffic to ourselves,” Mzembi told journalists at a press conference.

“Already we are looking at 2020 where we are dreaming of a $5 billion tourism sector in Victoria Falls alone.” said Minister Mzembi

