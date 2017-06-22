Affordable Victoria Falls Accommodation – Shearwater Village Expands to 40 Rooms

In January we posted a brief article about the new Shearwater Explorers Village. The new small hotel had just opened with an initial 16 rooms. Since then arrivals have been on the increase, speaking to reliable hotel operators on the

Zimbabwe side of the Falls it seems that in 2017 the occupancy numbers are record breaking, month on month, when compared to anything in the last 20 years. The top three properties have not dipped below 60% occupancy since January.



The Shearwater Explorers Village has also been experiencing excellent occupancies and in a recent visit to the property we found that they have added a further 24 rooms making the property into a 40 roomed complex. At 60 USD per person sharing the product really seems like a great affordable option.

The rooms are all on one side of the complex in neat rows of bungalows and the public areas include a very comfortable bar area, restaurant and beautiful pool area.

For more information on the property Explorers Village