The Zambezi is one of the world’s iconic rivers and the rapids below the Victoria Falls are one of the reasons why. At the top of the Falls the river is nearly 2 kilometers wide and beneath the Falls the river is captured into a 30 meter wide gorge that tortures the once sedate river into raging white water.

In Rafting terms the river is known as a class FIVE river, commercial rafting can only take place on rapids graded 1 to 5, Grade 6 rapids are commercially un-runnable. The first 20 kilometers of this gorge is home to what is recognized in global rafting circles as the best one day rafting trip in the world. It is hallowed ground for discerning rafters.

Rafting began on this section of river in 1982 and many adventurers have enjoyed a taste of the adrenalin on offer. Conservative estimates show there must have been around two hundred and fifty thousand people raft the river in the 35 years.

In the 90’s the river was, on multiple occasions, home to the world championships of rafting sponsored by Camel Cigarettes. It is the ideal river to hold a major rafting event.

The Zambezi Whitewater Festival – Is open to Amateurs.

The Zambezi Whitewater Festival will take place this November. A time of the year when the river is nearing its lowest level and the rapids are at their most powerful. The event takes place over two days with one practice day and one race day.

Teams of Six are invited to register for the event. The event is open to all and the organizers welcome teams from the region or further afield, whether they have previous rafting experience or not, each team will be allocated a qualified guide.

All accommodation packages include three nights accommodation and access to all the events around the river festival. Look out for the “Mother of All Parties” on the night of the 11th.

The Basic itinerary is as follows and more information on the event can be found on Zambezi Whitewater Festival

Thursday 9 November

Registration opens 10am Victoria Falls Waterfront

Friday 10 November

Team practice & strategy day

Saturday 11 November

Race day and prize giving

Sunday 12 November

Departure day

Zambezi Test Of The Best

Timed race from the Boiling Pot below Victoria Falls to the eddy below rapid #4 “Morning Glory”. Two rafts start at a time. A timed race-one point equals one second.

Race water distance: 2300m

Zambezi Le’ Mans Sprint

Mass start from the pool below Rapid # 5 to the pool above rapid #7. One team member to touch attainment point on river bank at finish. There is a strong element of moving on the rocks here to reach attainment point. A timed race-one point equals one second.

Race water distance: 700m

Zambezi Slalom

One raft at a time down the course with attainment areas, start at Rapid #12 pool. Finish-jailhouse eddy Rapid #13. Failure to make attainment attracts a point penalty to be advised. A timed race-one point equals one second. The overall winner is the team with the lowest points in all three events.

Race water distance: 900m with attainments excluded

Zambezi Surf & Turf

Best surf in the iconic rapid #18. To be judged in the Waterfront Bar by the festival goers. Not scored in the overall event.

Separate prizes.

Penalty Areas

We will run the river together as a trip and safety is an event priority. Furthermore: Rapids: #5 “Stairway to Heaven”, #7 “Gulliver’s Travels” and #11 “Overland Truck Eater”. These rapids are to be penalty areas, a dropped paddle, swimmer or flip will attract heavy penalty points.

Whats Included In Your Registration Pack

• Team Race bib (Teams will have names of their choice but will be numbered 1 -30 for the Challenge)

• Complimentary ZWWF T-shirt and cap

• Dinner voucher – one for each night

• Cruise voucher

• Guide info for Auction that evening and breakdown of charities who will benefit.

Experience

The Zambia River is a Grade V pool drop river. While no experience is necessary; it is wise to remember that the Zambezi can be a tough mistress. The training day is vital for you to discuss your techniques and plan your attack. We will also be releasing more information as the year progresses and advise you on the river conditions.

Raft Guides

Each team of six requires a grade five accredited River Guide to guide the raft. He or she will be a part of your team. Take a look at the guides here www.safparrafting.com/guides/, we will keep adding more as we need them. Your Guide of choice will be allocated at an auction event on Thursday night. Proceeds of the auction are to go to a number of beneficiaries. Your Raft Guide is in charge of the raft and will have the final say in any river safety decisions. Team technique is up to the team Captain.

Packages and Prices:

David Livingstone Safari Lodged Spa-Zambezi White Water Festival- USD 950 per person sharing.

Includes:

3 nights’ accommodation at The David Livingstone Safari Lodge and Spa, Bed and Breakfast basis.

Cruise on registration day.

Access to Festival events.

Registration pack.

Return airport transfers.

Meals.

Equipment

Race days.

Victoria Falls Waterfront Chalets-Zambezi White Water Festival- USD 680 per person sharing.

Includes:

3 nights’ accommodation at Victoria Falls Waterfront Chalets, Bed and Breakfast basis.

Cruise on registration day.

Access to Festival events.

Registration pack.

Return airport transfers.

Meals.

Equipment

Race days.

Victoria Falls Waterfront Adventure Tents-Zambezi White Water Festival- USD 480 per person sharing.

Includes:

3 nights’ accommodation at Victoria Falls Waterfront in the permanent Tents, Bed, and Breakfast basis.

Cruise on registration day.

Access to Festival events.

Registration pack.

Return airport transfers.

Meals.

Equipment

Race days.

Victoria Falls Waterfront Adventure Village camping-Zambezi White Water Festival- USD 425 per person sharing.

Includes:

3 nights’ accommodation at Victoria Falls Waterfront self-camping.

Cruise on registration day.

Access to Festival events.

Registration pack.

Return airport transfers.

Meals.

Equipment

Race days.

No accommodation required – Zambezi White Water Festival Entry only -USD 380 per person

Includes:

Cruise on registration day.

Access to Festival events.

Registration pack.

Raft days’ lunch and supper

Race days.