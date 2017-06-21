Thorntree River Lodge is set in the heart of Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park, on the banks of the mighty Zambezi River and just a stones throw away from the awe-inspiring Victoria Falls. We are proud to announce that we have welcomed the first guests to our own slice of paradise. Thorntree River Lodge, named as one of the top luxury hotel openings of 2017 by Travel + Style Magazine, is now open for bookings.

Thorntree River Lodge has been built with an environmentally-conscious design. Drawing inspiration from local customs and culture, it is a modern contemporary aesthetic with tented roof structures to maintain the feel of authentic Africa. The lodge boasts 8 luxury suites and 2 family suites. Each unit has its own indoor and outdoor bathrooms, as well as a luxurious private plunge pool. The main lodge consists of a lounge with an open-plan dining area, where the fine dining experience of African cuisine will come to life. The dining room flows into a private, temperature controlled wine cellar stocked with the finest wines. There is a gym, a spa and a small library with WIFI for our guests’ convenience. The communal deck is set on the edge of the stunning riverside, and is home to a sunken boma area and an infinity pool. Wooden decking floats on the edge of the river, and moves with the water level to create the illusion of sailing a boat, and help to achieve a seamless feel between river and land.



Nestled under a canopy of trees on the banks of the Zambezi River, Thorntree River Lodge is an oasis of breath-taking beauty and tranquility that is steeped in wonder. From the deck, gaze out over the mighty Zambezi and watch the iridescent mist of Victoria Falls rise above the gorge, and hear the echo of David Livingstone whispering on the breeze, “…so lovely it must have been gazed upon by angels in their flight.”



At Thorntree River Lodge explore the pristine riverine forests that have remained unchanged for millennia. Cruise down the Zambezi on a private boat, and watch a magnificent sunset shimmer over the river. Spend a day tracking the prehistoric white rhino, through woodlands that are also home to some 35 species of raptors. Experience the rich and vibrant culture of Livingstone and discover the awe-inspiring power of the Victoria Falls.

CAMP INFORMATION

Location/s: Zambia’s Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park, along the banks of the mighty Zambezi River, upstream of the Victoria Falls

Access: Closest Airport – Livingstone Airport, or Victoria Falls International Airport

Transfer time: 30 minutes from Airport

Number of Beds: 8 double suites and 2 family units comprising of 4 beds each. Sleeping a total of 24

Facilities: Each unit has its own indoor and outdoor bathrooms, as well as a luxurious private plunge pool.

Power Facilities: Plug points in rooms

Activities: Vistis to Victoria Fals, Rhino Trekking on Foot & Game Drives in the Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park, Cultural Village Visits, Sunset River Cruises (our own private boat), Fishing and visits to the Livingstone Museum

Season/s: All year round

Age restriction: No age restrictions

Exclusive Use: Minimum 20 pax requirement

Opening Special

Thorntree River Lodge has a 2017 opening special of USD600 per person, per night

Includes: Accommodation, all meals, house beverages (except premium imported spirits and champagne), laundry, emergency medical evacuation insurance, return road transfers from nearest airport, National Parks Fees, 2 activities per day, a guided tour of Victoria Falls Excludes: International flights, transfers, park fees, gratuities

For more information and booking enquiries, please email contact@africanbushcamps.com

VF24 Editor 5