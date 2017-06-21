The low-cost pan-African airline fastjet has increased the number of flights on its route between Johannesburg and Harare, and launched a fifth seasonal flight from Harare to Victoria Falls, in response to strong passenger demand.

On its route between Johannesburg and Harare, fastjet will now offer up to three daily return flights with effect from 1 July 2017.

This represents an addition of 12 flights per week on this strategic route between the two cities, providing passengers added flexibility to manage their diaries – a particularly important consideration for business travellers who travel this route frequently.

Due to seasonal demand, fastjet has also added a fifth weekly flight on Mondays between 17 July and 11 September on its route between Harare and Victoria Falls.

By offering a total of 50 flights per week to and from Zimbabwe with the newly announced schedule, fastjet will be taking people places and offering passengers more convenient travel options – whether for business of leisure – at affordable fares.

“fastjet has realised considerable success in attracting travellers to its service between Johannesburg and Harare as well as domestically between Harare and Victoria Falls,” says Hein Kaiser, fastjet’s spokesperson.

“The addition of the fifth seasonal flight from Harare to Victoria Falls also provides our passengers with increased travel option choices to visit the Falls during one if its peak seasons, when its water is at its lowest,” says Kaiser.

Tickets for the additional flights to and from Johannesburg are already on sale, with one-way fares to Harare starting from R1 333, including taxes and airport charges.

fastjet recently elected to quote all-inclusive fares on its Zimbabwean routes, and suggests that travellers book 21 days in advance of their intended departure date to take advantage of its best priced, all-inclusive fares.

“Our all-inclusive price makes it simpler and more transparent for our passengers to choose and book their flights,” says Kaiser. “fastjet shows one price for the passenger flight without highlighting fees and taxes separately.”

