Botswana’s largest tourism company, Wilderness Safaris , may make a bid for Air Botswana.

The Botswana Government put the airline up for sale in February, part of plans to privatise loss-making state-owned companies. The transport department said at the time it would consider full bids for Air Botswana, as well as joint ventures, ownership, franchising and concessions.

In March, Transport Minister Kitso Mokaila said at least 17 companies had expressed interest in Air Botswana.

Air Botswana operates four domestic routes and also provides cargo and air passenger services to Cape Town and Johannesburg from Gaborone, Francistown and the tourism hubs of Maun and Kasane.

The airline’s losses, blamed on a large workforce and an aging fleet, prompted a turnaround plan that includes cutting costs and cancelling unprofitable routes.

