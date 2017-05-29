Chirundu Safari Lodge is situated on a private 2700 hectare wildlife estate on the Zambezi River, 5km downstream from Chirundu.

It is a wildlife paradise surrounded by the Nyakasanga Safari area. The estate boasts a 10km stretch of virgin Zambezi River frontage.

The main Safari Lodge is located on a ridge overlooking the Zambezi valley with the river about 1km away. The lodge overlooks a natural waterhole on one side and has a dam on the other side teeming with birdlife and fish. The lodge has a perimeter wildlife fence making it safe to watch and enjoy the wildlife that frequent both water sources all day and night. The lodge has 10 en-suite air conditioned bedrooms, a swimming pool and secure parking for vehicles.

We also have our new Tamarind Tented Camp, which is located on the banks of the Zambezi River in a grove of wild Tamarind trees on a stretch of virgin riverside forest frequented by a variety of wildlife. The camp has 5 twin bedroom en-suite tents, a central living/cooking area and a large deck over-looking the river. There is secure parking for vehicles and boats.

The estate has a private airfield with 24 hour security and limited hangerage, and a safe boat launch site and security for boat mooring at the famous Pump House on the Zambezi River.

Activities such as game-drives (boat and vehicle), fishing trips, scenic Zambezi Valley or Kariba Dam Wall aircraft flights, crocodile farm tours, Paul V Mission historic site tour, Mana Pools day-trips and other tailor-made training and educational group activities are available on request.

For more information and bookings please go to http://www.wildzambezi.com