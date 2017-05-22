LIVINGSTONE – LOWER ZAMBEZI DIRECT

Proflight has announced the introduction of a Livingstone-Lower Zambezi direct flight route for the 2018 safari season. The daily flights will operate on the Cessna Caravan, capacity of up to 12 passengers, between 15 June 2018 and 15 October 2018. The departure from Livingstone is morning and the arrival back to Livingstone is evening. The fare on these flights will be the same as the “via Lusaka” fare.

For more information please go to

http://proflight-zambia.com/

This flight will see clients visiting the Victoria Falls also able to connect easily to the Lower Zambezi National Park where there are a number of lodges and camps situated on the banks of the river as well as Canoeing Safaris on the river.