A recent note received from Wild Horizons who have operations in all three countries Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana is as follows.

Due to an influx of cross-border travellers, we have been experiencing significant delays at all ports of entry to Zimbabwe and more particularly the Kazungula Border with Botswana.

In order to ensure that clients are transferred to Victoria Falls Airport timeously, Wild Horizons herewith advises that with immediate effect, pick-up times from all Botswana Hotels for clients flying out of Victoria Falls International Airport will be amended to between 08h30 and 09h00. The scheduled transfers for guests travelling from Kasane Town to Victoria Falls Town/Hotels will remain at approximately 10h00. We hope this will alleviate some of the congestion at Kazungula Border Post and regret any inconvenience this may cause your guests.

You can contact Wild Horizons on – http://www.wildhorizons.co.za/