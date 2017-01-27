As of the 20th of January the cumulative rainfall for the 2016/2017 season recorded in Mana Pools is 335mm

This is substantially above average for two months into the rainy season. The heavy rains have been a real blessing to the park which has suffered from two consecutive years of low rains. Last January scenery in the park could have been mistaken for September scenery with dry grass and little for the smaller herbivores to survive on.

Whilst the current rains have brought respite to the bush and to the wildlife the road network in the park is virtually 100% impassable due to surface water and thick mud. Even the access road into Nyamepi which is the main office is reported by the National parks staff to be only passable in high clearance 4 x 4 vehicles.

Any self drive visitors intending to enter the park are warned to be at Marongora National Parks offices on the Harare – Chirundu road by no later than 1500hrs. A note from the Parks staff is as follows.

WE WILL NOT ALLOW CLIENTS TO PROCEED TO MANA IF WE THINK THE CONDITIONS ARE TOO RISKY TO DRIVE ALONG THE ACCESS ROAD.

VF24 Editor 5