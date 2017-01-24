The wild areas around the Victoria Falls have recently become a focal point for development as we have seen in previous articles posted on VF24, in this case it is redevelopment. Some ten years back CCAfrica ( Conservation Corporation Africa ) opened a magnificent new lodge on the banks of the Zambezi some 45 kilometers upstream from the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, the lodge eventually closed we believe due to viability issues.

Now &Beyond, which is the new CCAfrica, has reopen the same property after an extensive refurbishment of all of the 18 lodges and the development of some luxury public areas that include a state of the art fitness center and spa.

Despite being described “somewhat Brutalist” in design by the popular on line “Travel Destinations” section of the UK’s Telegraph the magazine goes on to describe the rooms as follows.

Although the architecture of the rooms is slightly Brutalist – grey plaster wrapped in stripped sticks – inside the rooms are cool and very comfortable. From the muslin-curtained four poster, views are of a plunge pool, wide banquettes cushioned in soft mattresses and then bush and the Zambezi River.

Furnishing is modern African: minimalist woods, linens and stone, with soft quartz-carpet floors, indoor and outdoor showers, an enormous round bathtub and double basins carved from limestone. The lights are eco-LEDs, so soft at night; there are charging points, a safe, tea-making equipment, fan inside the four-poster, and Bose speakers.

The magazine gives the rooms a scoring of 9/10 which is extremely high when one views some of the comparative scores for incredible properties in Africa. The entire Matetsi River Lodge is given a very credible 8/10 rating by the magazine.

The fact that the lodge is situated on a private estate of 123 000 acres and enjoys its own pristine bank of the Zambezi river for over 12 km, it is no wonder that the author was impressed. The estate is also bounded on all sides by some well stocked wildlife areas that include the Zambezi National Park. It is not far from the Chobe National Park in Botswana and Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe.

More information on the lodge can be found at http://www.andbeyond.com/matetsi-river-lodge/

To read the complete article on The Telegraph please go to /travel/destinations/africa/zimbabwe/hotels/matetsi-river-lodge-hotel/