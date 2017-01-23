Victoriafalls24.com has been reliably informed that the National Parks Fees for 2017 will remain as per those below which are the same fees used in both 2015 and 2016 – this is until further notice.

Tax & Levies: Note that all ZimParks charges include 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) (including for all foreign payments), 2% tourism levy for locals where applicable and 2% tourism levy for non-resident clients.

Seasonal charges: Parks fees on accommodation and conservation fees will be guided by the peak and off peak seasons as defined below.

• Locals: Peak Period-April, August, September, December and all Public Holidays

• Foreign Peak Period-Mid June-September.

• Peak Period will attract an increase of 10-100%

QUERIES: Any queries or clarification regarding ZimParks fees can be addressed to tchipato@zimparks.co.zw

BOOKINGS: Reservations for Parks facilities are opened one year in advance to all clients, including Zimbabwe residents.

Clients are treated on a first come first serve basis, with payment being demanded up front.

The correct e-mail address for National Park reservations is:

bookings@zimparks.co.zw

Tel: +263 4 706077/8

You can also contact the following reservations clerks direct:

Christine Mhuriro: cmhuriro@zimparks.co.zw

Choice Mushunje: cmushunje@zimparks.co.zw

Wild Zambezi summarises those tariffs relevant to The Zambezi Valley (including Victoria Falls and Lake Kariba) as follows:

CONSERVATION FEES 2015

Notes:

All charges include 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) and 2% tourism levy where applicable.

Clients who enter into Parks Estate without paying conservation/river usage fees shall be charged double the normal fees prescribed in this gazette.

1. Day rates for non-tour operator clients cover single entry into a Park. Visitors who exit before the day expires will be required to pay for re-entry on the same day

2. Tour operator clients will be allowed re-entry on production of copies of pre-submitted lists and identification details relating to entering clients (except for the Victoria Falls rainforest).

3. Private visitors and Tour Operators’ clients pay a daily conservation fee for entry into any Parks facility. Visitors staying in Zimparks accommodation or campsites will pay a reduced daily conservation fee in most cases (with a few exceptions) – see schedule.

4. Persons resident in Zimbabwe shall be charged the equivalent of the fees charged for persons not resident in Zimbabwe unless they produce positive identification of their Zimbabwean residence.

5. River usage fees/person will only be charged where conservation fees are not enforceable. Therefore all clients accessing a Park through controlled entry points will only pay conservation fees and not river usage fees and vice versa.

6. Resident Pensioner above 60 years to pay 50% on entry fees subject to production of Zimbabwean Identification documents.

7. Children-

(a) ALL children who are between 6 and 12 years old, pay 50% of the fees shown above

(b) ALL children under 6 years old, free

(c) Teachers on educational tours with pre-school children shall pay 50% of adult conservation fees, while the bus shall pay the full amount.

(d) Secondary School children and teachers on educational tours shall pay 50% of the conservation and river usage fees.

(e) Primary School Children on educational tours shall pay US$1.00 per child and the teachers shall pay 50% of the adult rate.

8. Pre-school children on educational tours shall pay US$0.50/person as conservation fees.

9. For all 50% discounts on entry fees, if the client has no coin, the rates will be rounded up to the nearest dollar.

VIC FALLS/ KARIBA/ZAMBEZI VALLEY

Conservation fees cover entry into a Park.

Fees in US$ at 3 levels as follows: International; Regional (SADC); Local Residents.

Children 6-12 years 50% (under 6 FREE)

Vic Falls Rainforest:

Day: S$30; US$20; US$7

Vic Falls Rainforest Moonlight Trips

Pre-booked with Tour Operator – US$35 (non-resident); US$10 (resident)

Walk-in clients – US$40 (non-resident); US$15 (resident)

Vic Falls Zambezi NP:

Day: US$15; US$12; US$5

If accommodated: US$8; US$6; US$3

Hwange (Main, Robins, Sinamatella):

Day: US$20; US$15; US$5

If accommodated: US$10; US$8; US$3

Binga:

Day: US$10; US$8; US$3

If accommodated (US$3; US$2; US1)

Chizarira:

Day: US$10; US$8; US$5

If accommodated (US$4; US$3; US2)

Matusadona:

Day: US$15; US$12; US$5

If accommodated: US$8; US$6; US$3

Chinhoyi Caves:

Day: US$10; US$8; US$3

If accommodated (US$3; US$2; US1)

Kariba (Nyanyana):

Day: US$10; US$8; US$5

If accommodated (US$4; US$3; US2)

Marongora/RIFA:

Day: US$10; US$8; US$5

If accommodated (US$4; US$3; US2)

Mana Pools:

Day: US$20; US$15; US$8

If accommodated: same as above

Sapi:

Day: US$10; US$8; US$5

If accommodated (US$4; US$3; US2)

Chewore:

Day: US$10; US$8; US$5

If accommodated (US$4; US$3; US2)

Dande:

Day: US$10; US$8; US$3

If accommodated (US$3; US$2; US1)

Doma:

Day: US$10; US$8; US$3

If accommodated (US$3; US$2; US1)

VEHICLE ENTRY FEES

Cars/Pick-ups/4x4s: Foreign registered: US$10; Local registered: US$5 (US$3 in Doma, Binga & Dande)

Minibuses: (up to 25 people): Non-Resident US$30; Resident US$15

Trailers: Non-Resident US$10; Resident US$5 (US$3 in Doma, Binga & Dande)

Caravans: Non-Resident US$10; Resident US$5 (US$3 in Doma, Binga & Dande)

Buses: – special permission is required and only for resident school children, senior Citizens and the disabled.

Private vehicles and minibuses for more than 25 persons, including tour buses and overland trucks, are prohibited except for Matopo and Hwange Main Camp. However they will not be allowed for touring in the Park.

Motor cycles are not allowed in the Parks Estate except with a special permit (US$50.00 per park. Maximum of 3 motorcycles per permit).

Note: Vehicles into Chinhoyi caves and Zambezi Camp lodges will not pay vehicle entry fees.

VEHICLE ENTRY FEES – FOREIGN TOUR OPERATORS

Vehicle entry fees for Foreign Tours Operators pertain to entry fees into the Park for purposes of handing over clients to a local operator ONLY.

PLEASE NOTE, FOREIGN OPERATORS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO OPERATE IN THE PARKS ESTATE.

Operator Vehicles with maximum 9 seats – US$100

Operator Vehicles 10 – 19 seats US$120

Operator Vehicles from 20-25 seats – US$150

Operator Caravans – US$50

Operator Trailers – US$50

PARKS ACCOMMODATION FEES

Notes:

1. These fees are for overnight stay in the ZimParks lodges, chalets, cottages, camping and picnic facilities.

2. Provided that where firewood is the only means of cooking, one bundle will be provided for free.

3. Guests who make bookings and occupy Parks accommodation for seven consecutive nights are entitled to one free night within the continuous period.

4. Accommodation fees are inclusive of 2% tourism levy and 15% VAT for locals and foreigners.

5. Camping and picnic fees are charged per person unless otherwise specified. All ordinary sites take a maximum of 6 people and one vehicle, Exclusive and undeveloped sites maximum of 12 people and 2 vehicles.

6. All children (6-12 years) to pay special rates for camping 50% of the adult fee.

7. Educational tours groups to be charged 50% on camping fees

8. Accommodation shall be charged per lodge per night, unless otherwise indicated

9. Cancellation Policy: a. Cancellation prior to 14 days- 50% refund; b. Cancellation within 14 days – No refund c. Alteration of booking prior to 30 days – 15% admin fees

Accommodation rates will range between the low season and the peak season rate from 10%-100% of off peak rates.

Fees (per night) in US$ at 2 levels as follows: Non-Resident; Local.

Vic Falls Zambezi NP:

Lodge 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$138; US$80

Bushcamps per person: US$17; US$10

Hwange

Picnic sites/overnight use/Site Shumba, Ngweshla, Masuma, Deteema, Kennedy 1 US$150; US$115

(Max 6 people, any extra to be charged US$25 per person.

Hwange (Main Camp)

Lodge 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$115; US$75

Lodge 1 bedroom 2 beds: US$86; US$50

Cottage 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$86; US$50

Cottage 1 bedroom 2 beds: US$69; US$40

Chalet 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$69; US$40

Chalet 1 bedroom 2 beds: US$40; US$20

Hwange (Sinamatella)

Lodge 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$115; US$75

Lodge 1 bedroom 2 beds: US$86; US$50

Chalet 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$69; US$40

Chalet 1 bedroom 2 beds: US$40; US$20

Campsites per person: US$17: US$10

Hwange (Nantwich)

2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$138; US$75

Hwange (Robins)

Lodge 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$86; US$50

Chalet 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$69; US$40

Chalet 1 bedroom 2 beds: US$46; US$20

Isilwane Lodge 3 bedrooms 6 beds: US$229; US$140

Chizarira:

Bush Camp/person: US$17; US$10

Matusadona:

Exclusive Lodge 9 beds: US$138; US$75

Exclusive Campsites/person: US$29; US$15

Standard Campsite/person: US$17; US$10

Chinhoyi:

Developed Campsites /person: US$9; US$5

Picnic (per site max 6 pp): US$9; US$5

Kariba (Nyanyana):

Lodge 3 bedrooms 6 beds: US$103; US$75

Mana Pools:

Special Lodge 2 bedrooms 8 beds: US$184; US$120

Standard Lodge 2 bedrooms 4 beds: US$115; US$75

Standard Campsite/site (Nyamepi) (6 pp max): US$115; US$75

Exclusive Campsites/site: US$172; US$115 (6 pp max any extras US$30 pp)

New Ndungu 1 & 2 & Chitake 2 campsites per person: US$34; US$15

Chitake Exclusive Camps/site: US$200; US$150 (6 pp max any extras US$30 pp)

Nyamepi Nos: 1,2,4,7,8,10,12,13,14, 15, 26 & 28 per person: US$23; US$10

Other Nyamepi sites as per Standard Campsite per site above: US$115; US$75

Chewore North:

Camping/person: US$23; US$12

All Park Stations:

Hiring Extra Bed per night: US$23; US$15

FIREWOOD: US$5 per bundle

BUSH DINNER SITES: US$10/person (non-residents); US$5/person (residents)

RIVER/LAKE USAGE FEES: River Usage fees will only be paid where conservation fees are not enforceable. Therefore all clients accessing the Park through controlled entry points will only pay conservation fees and not river usage fees and vice versa.

Boat Cruise Upper Zambezi: Per person per day US$10; US$10; US$5

Rafting/Canoeing: Per person per day US$10; US$10; US$5

Houseboat/Sailing Boats going for more than one day/night (excluding fishing): Per person per day US$8 US$6; US$3

Other Areas/Speed Boats/Cruise Boats Kariba: Per person per day: US$10; US$10; US$5

Sanyati/Ume Rivers: Per person per day: US$10; US$10; US$5

Binga: Per person per day US$10; US$10; US$5

CANOEING:

Lower Zambezi River Canoeing: Private & Tour Operator:

Non-residents: US$30/person/day (this includes US$20 on-river camping fees & US$10 River Usage fee)

Residents: US$15/person/day (this includes US$10 on-river camping fees & US$5 River Usage fee)

Canoeing other areas: (per person per day)

Non-residents: US$ 10 plus conservation fees/person/day

Residents: US$5 plus conservation fees/person/day

CANOE HIRING (max.4 hours) US$10 per hour

FISHING:

Fees for fishing in the Parks Estate are mostly payable on a daily, per person basis, but in some cases, weekly, monthly or yearly charges for locals are applicable. Ordinary Fishing permit Per Park per person, maximum two rods & 3 hooks per day, bag limit of 5 fish per day.

Mana Pools/Lower Zambezi: excluding river usage fees

Day: Non-residents: US$10; Residents: US$5

Lake Kariba: excluding river usage fees

Day: Non-residents: US$10; Residents: US$5

Week: Residents only: US$20

Month: Residents only: US$60

Year: Residents only: US$600

Crayfishing: US$5/day 3 nets (cray fishing nets have to be approved by Parks officials)

Angling and motorised fishing in all ZimParks dams: per angler, including river usage fees

Day: Residents and Non-residents: US$20; Residents: US$10

Week: Residents only: US$40

Month: Residents only: US$120

Year: Residents only: US$1200

SPORT COMPETITIONS

Angling/participant: Residents & non-residents US$20 per day including lake/river usage fees

Rafting: Residents & non-residents US$25 per day including lake/river usage fees

Regatta: Residents & non-residents US$20 per day including lake/river usage fees

Sailing & Yachting competitions: Residents & non-residents US$15 per day including lake/river usage fees

Vic Falls Marathon: US$500.00 (paid by the organisers for the whole event) excluding entry fees

Vic Falls Cycle Event: US200 (paid by the organisers for the whole event) excluding entry fees

GUIDED WALKING/TOURS/TRAILS

There shall be no unguided tours in the Parks Estate, including Mana Pools National Park. All walking tours to be guided by a ranger/registered professional guide/professional hunter. Walking without a guide in National Parks will attract a penalty. Penalty shall be US$100 per person.

Hiking/Walking Trail Fees: per person/day : International US$10; Regional US$7; Local US$5.00 (excluding conservation fees)

Guiding Services: US$25.00/guide/day /(Minimum 3 pax and maximum of 6 clients/guide)

Search and Rescue Fee: US$300.00/person/day(This covers Parks Personnel only, any extra help including hire of dogs, helicopters etc) shall be borne by the client and or by his/her relatives)

Guided Tours with Less Than 3 People per hour or part thereof shall be Resident – US$15, 00/hour

Non Resident – US$30/hour

Overnight/Wilderness Trails (For more than one day, maximum of 6 people)

Non-residents: US$50 per person per day for the first three days and US$40 per day thereafter.

Residents: US$25 per person per day for the first 3 days and US$15 per day thereafter.

Rhino Walking Trails:

Non-residents: US$70 per person per day; Residents: US$40 per client per day

AIRSTRIP LANDING FEES (PARKS ESTATE)

Fees in US$ (per plane) at 2 levels as follows: Non-Resident; Local

Private (Non Commercial) flights per landing: US$25; US$10

Commercial flights per landing: US$150; US$50

Use of Hangar per day: US$30; US$20

AERIAL GAME/SCENIC VIEWING

Client fees in US$ (per person) at 2 levels as follows: Non-Resident; Local

Ultra-lite: US$8; US$5

Fixed-wing: US$8; US$5

Helicopter: US$10; US$5

FILMING PERMITS

Note: The Authority will use its discretion to determine whether or not a filming/photography permit is required by a tourist. Any equipment deemed to be commercial and without the necessary permits will be impounded by the Authority. The cameras or filming equipment will only be released after payment of penalty and impounding fees.

Commercial, documentary and educational filming and photography (per day or part thereof)

Non-Residents:

a) Rainforest, Hwange, Mana Pools US$500/crew/day

b) Other Areas US$350/crew/day

c) Moonlight filming US$1500/crew/prescribed hours

d) Night filming US$850/crew/night

Residents:

a) Rainforest, Hwange, Mana Pools US$300/crew/day

b) Other Areas US$100/crew/day

c) Moonlight filming US$1000/crew/prescribed hours

d) Night filming US$850/crew/night

Note:

a) A copy of the research document, film, or documentary should be submitted to Parks and Wild life Management Authority and the Authority reserves the rights to use photographs, information and results of the study undertaken in its estates.

b) All filming crew to pay applicable entry fees at 50%of the normal rate. Crew is maximum of 6 members only.

RESEARCH PERMITS

Students not resident in Zimbabwe shall pay US$500, 00 per park/ researcher

International Researchers/Research NGOs not resident in Zimbabwe – US$200.00/park/researcher

Research permits for local students –US$50.00/park/researcher

Local Research NGOs and Universities-US$100.00/park/researcher

Research organizations with MOUs will be guided accordingly

FINES/PENALTIES

Release of Impounded Items:-

Impounded Vehicles/motorised equipment – Non-residents US$2000; Residents US$1000

Impounded Cameras – US$1000

Impounded Dingies – US$50.00

Impounded Fishing Rod – US$20.00

Note: All impounded assets will be charged a 20% storage fee based on the value of the item.

