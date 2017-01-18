LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – Proflight Zambia launched a new direct flight between Ndola and Kasama today (January 17), improving convenience for travellers from both destinations.

The new direct service avoids travellers have to stay overnight in Lusaka when flying between the two locations. Instead, the airline has introduced a four-times-a-week circuit on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, alternating between Lusaka-Ndola-Kasama-Lusaka and Lusaka- Kasama- Ndola- Lusaka.

The move is set to attract further investment in tourism, agriculture and aquaculture in the Northern Province of Zambia, according to the airline’s director of government and industry affairs, Captain Philip Lemba.

“We believe investment starts with time management, so reducing travelling time means investing time and not spending time. Investing your time means that you engage in activities which are calculated to bring out the best rewards, appreciate your time and to value your money,” he said.

The direct flight will depart Ndola at 12:45 hours on Tuesdays and Fridays, arriving in Kasama at 14:25 hours. The flight will depart Kasama on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:35 hours, arriving in Ndola at 12:15 hours.

“Proflight believes in the government’s initiative of diversification from over-dependence on the mining industry to other industries. By adding a direct flight between Ndola and Kasama, it will help to boost commerce in both the Copperbelt and Northern Province,” said Captain Lemba.

Kasama is the provincial capital of Northern Province, where the valleys, lakes, hills and waterfalls are some of the area’s best-known tourist attractions, which make a major contribution to the country’s economy. Kasama lies at the centre of the Province and has four major roads, leading to Mpika, Mbala (part of the Great North Road of Zambia), Luwingu, and Mungwi, making it an important town for trade and commerce.

For more information please go to http://proflight-zambia.com/