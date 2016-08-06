Jarryd King and Frances van Pletzen have taken up the positions as new managers at Ngoma Safari Lodge in Chobe Botswana, where they started on July 7.

The couple previously worked at Kariega Game Reserve in South Africa, where Jarryd was main lodge manager, while Frances held the position of field guide. Jarryd holds a BCom (Hospitality) from Stenden, and Frances, a BSc Honours (Wildlife Management) from the University of Free State.

Africa Albida Tourism chief executive Ross Kennedy said: “We are very pleased to welcome Jarryd and Frances to Ngoma Safari Lodge as the new management team. Their combination of qualifications, experience, background and energy is a significant asset to Ngoma.

“We believe that Jarryd and Frances are an excellent fit for the property, staff and guests, our community partners (the Chobe Enclave Conservation Trust), Africa Albida Tourism and our trade partners whom support Ngoma Safari Lodge,” Mr Kennedy said.

“They have a solid and successful foundation, created by Peter and Judy Hepburn – whom they have replaced, but who will continue as relief managers at Ngoma Safari Lodge – from which to further develop and enhance the guest experience and overall offering,” he said.

“Their experience, which includes Singita, will assist in our ambition to ensure Ngoma Safari Lodge continues to be the very best choice in the Chobe region, delivering a high quality, educational and memorable experience to all guests from across the globe.

“Mr King said: “We are very excited to be part of the Ngoma family. We are looking forward to this amazing opportunity in such a breathtakingly beautiful place. The Ngoma team have been so supportive thus far. We are delighted to be taking on this new role and look forward to many happy memories,” he said.

Ngoma Safari Lodge, which is ranked number one on TripAdvisor in the region, is part of Africa Albida Tourism’s portfolio of properties. Africa Albida Tourism’s flagship property is Victoria Falls Safari Lodge. Other properties include the exclusive 20-room Victoria Falls Safari Club, the luxurious Victoria Falls Safari Suites and the self-catering Lokuthula Lodges.

Source: AFRICA ALBIDA TOURISM