Save time, fuel, money, over 1250Kms of driving and at least one night’s hotel stop by taking your car on the Kariba Ferry service crossing from Kariba to Mlibizi.

You and your family can relax in the spacious panoramic windowed saloon, laze on the partially shaded deck or enjoy the upper shaded deck whilst someone else does the driving.

The Voyage takes approximately 22 hours in each direction, during which time you will be served with three nourishing meals together with the morning and afternoon tea or coffee which is included in the tariff. There is also a fully stocked cash bar aboard. Other facilities include chair-beds inside, mattresses for on deck and all bedding, toilets and hot showers.

The ferry Sea Lion carries up to 70 passengers and 15 vehicles on a full-day and overnight journey.

There is a height restriction of 1.95 metres for 12 vehicles, and three parking spaces in an open-deck area with no height restriction (ideal for high clearance 4x4s with roofracks or roof tents).

The Voyage:

Andora Harbour – The vessels depart on their voyages promptly at 09:00. Intending passengers are advised to be at the departure/loading point not less than 1 hour prior to sailing.

“Soon after departing from Andora Harbour, the Dam Wall may be seen on the right along with the Sampakaruma Group of islands in the fore-ground, named after a local chief. The small rocky outcrop to the left of these is called Rhino Island, so called due to the rescue of a particularly belligerent Rhino during the famous “Operation Noah”. This being the widest point of the lake at 32 kilometres.

Rhino Island – Continuing on a westerly track, and passing the Islands of Sampakaruma on the right and long island on the left, they alter their coarse making a heading for Bumi Hills and the Sibilobilo lagoon, at this point they are either serving Lunch (Kariba – Mlibizi) or serving breakfast (Mlibizi – Kariba).

Bumi Hills – After cruising across the south eastern basin, you will arrive at the Sibilobilo Lagoon, which is formed by a series of islands along its northern border and is over-looked by the well-known Bumi Hills Safari Lodge. This whole area abounds with many varieties of game and birds, numbers of which may frequently be seen at the water’s edge. Binoculars at this time are a decided advantage. The animals swim regularly between the islands and indeed to and from the mainland.

Kota Kota Narrows – As you leave the lagoon via the gap between the Lubangwa and Namembere Islands, most passengers settle down to an after lunch nap in our fully relining bed/armchairs. The ferry continues its journey between the northern shores of the islands forming Sibilobilo Lagoon and another chain of islands which form a channel. Game is often seen in this area. We now enter the “Kota Kota” Narrows which is named after the mountain on the northern shore.

The lake then opens into the Sengwa Basin through which we travel some kilometres offshore. Weather and time permitting, your captain will stop, for those who wish it, to allow a refreshing swim in the warm semi-tropical waters.

Shortly thereafter, you will almost certainly be witness to an African Sunset second to none, whilst enjoying a cool sun downer from the bar before dinner is served at approximately 20:00.

Chete Gorge – You may wish to have an after dinner night-cap as your crew steers you through the night under the constant supervision of the captain, aided by radar and GPS mapping. The ferry passes the Sinamwenda River and then on to Kudu Island where a slight course change takes you into the Chete Gorge, so named by the Batonka tribesment who traded and fished along the river before the harnessing of the Zambezi. The gorge narrows to less than 400 metres wide before we once again sail into open water.

Mlibizi – Having passed a number of islands, Binga and through the Sebungwe Narrows, the ferry will dock at Mlibizi at around 07:00 where after off-loading you may continue your journey.

It is then a 2 hour drive to Hwange National Park or 3.5 hours to Victoria Falls.

For more information on fares go to www.karibaferries.com

This is a great cruise and not only does it get you from A to B but is also a really enjoyable part of your holiday.

Date: 6 June 2013