Cansaf wins Best Supplier Award – Victoria Falls Safari Lodge

At a recent function hosted by the management team of Africa Albida Tourism the regional Destination Management Company – Cansaf Creative Teaming, won the Best Supplier Award for the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge 2016. The Victoria Falls Safari Lodge is one of the leading hotels for both leisure and corporate group travel on the Zimbabwe side of the Victoria Falls. With seventy two rooms and a conference facility that caters for up to one hundred delegates the property is ideally suited for small and medium sized corporate groups.

Cansaf Creative Teaming is a Destination Management Company that provides end to end services to corporate groups traveling to the region around the Victoria Falls including both the Zimbabwe and Zambian side of the river as well as the nearby Chobe region of Botswana.

The award was received by Kylie Gates in the Indaba Conference room, where the ceremony took place in front of a good crowd of local and regional travel suppliers. Mrs Gates has been running the sales team for Cansaf for over ten years. She commented that “it is an honor to win this award from the Vic Falls Safari lodge and we will continue to use this magnificent property, if I may add I would like to commend our team back in the office for their hard work”

In further discussion with the company, Cansaf added – This is the second time that we have won an award from VFSL, in 2013 we won the Best Regional Supplier Award.

Whilst the destination Victoria Falls is well known among global leisure market it is also growing as a destination of choice for the corporate markets both in South Africa and globally. The fact that the Victoria Falls Airport has recently been upgraded and the run way lengthened will certainly add to the sell ability of the destination especially to this market as more airlines begin to fly directly in.

VF24 Editor 5