Press release – VICTORIA FALLS SAFARI LODGE IS GETTING A TOUCH-UP

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge will be temporarily closed, from June 1 to 15, 2017, to complete a major re-thatch project on the central building, which houses the reception, guest services, MaKuwa-Kuwa Restaurant, the Buffalo Bar and the activities desk. The pool and pool deck will also be affected by the re-thatch project.

All of the other properties and facilities on the resort will remain open for business as usual, including Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show.

If necessary, depending on occupancy levels at Lokuthula Lodges, Victoria Falls Safari Suites and Victoria Falls Safari Club, alternative meal arrangements will be in place in two or three other locations on the property. Guests will remain well informed, and, as usual, be very well looked after by group operations manager Andy Conn and his team across all departments.

Andy says: “We have handled such close down projects before with minimal fuss and inconvenience to our guests, and will ensure that the same smooth service, hospitality and quality are delivered.”

We thank all our supporters and trade partners for your understanding.

The Management and Staff at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge