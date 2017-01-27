Shearwater Victoria Falls, a company that many remember as a leading adventure operator in the country. Having pioneered White Water Rafting on the Zimbabwe side beneath the Victoria Falls and Canoeing Safaris on the Lower Zambezi, just downstream from Lake Kariba, have recently opened the Shearwater Explorers Village in the resort town of Victoria Falls. This is the first move into budget accommodation for the company.

The village is situated within walking distance from the Victoria Falls themselves and offers guests the following facilities

• 16 Ensuite Chalet Rooms ($60pp sharing)

• Camping from $15pp own tent/ $25 supplied dome tent and bedding

• Parking for self drives

• Swimming pool

• Full Bar/Restaurant area

• Beautifully appointed lounge area

• Free Wifi

When they heard about the new Shearwater product a regional travel company commented – As tourism to the region grows we are seeing more diversified product becoming available like this new option from Shearwater. This is exciting and certainly a welcome development. The newly refurbished airport which now allows direct access from as far afield as Europe and Asia will certainly see tourists from all walks of life looking for cost effective options in the destination.

Editor 5 VF24