Alberto captured this shot just as the baby black rhino is slurping some water. Doesn’t it look way too adorable?

Prince Harry – Rhino Patron

Rhino Conservation Botswana released the following recently –

We are delighted to announce that Prince Harry has agreed to become Rhino Conservation Botswana’s new Patron.

The announcement comes after Prince Harry visited Botswana last September, where he joined an operation to fit electronic tracking devices to critically endangered black rhinos, which had been trans located to the Okavango Delta. Read the full news story on our website at RCB

In an interview with the Telegraph Prince Harry went on to say –

“Being patron of RCB is an opportunity to give something back to a country that has given so much to me.

“It’s about time we start celebrating and supporting the countries that are taking the lead in conservation.”

In related news, Rhinos Without Borders Set up with responsible conservation in mind, has a daily monitoring programme in place to keep a close eye on the health and safety of the rhino that the project has trans located from high risk areas in South Africa to the relative safety of Botswana.

Spearheaded by conservation-minded travel companies &Beyond and Great Plains Conservation, the project aims to trans locate 100 rhino from South Africa, where the animals are currently being poached at the rate of one every seven hours.

Set up in 2014, the project has already successfully moved 25 rhino to Botswana, where a strong monitoring element has been required in support of the comprehensive security provided by Botswana’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP). …

Thanks to Gill Staden and the Livingstone Biweekly for this update.