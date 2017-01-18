The 2017 Victoria Falls Marathon is just around the corner, here’s what you need to know.

Once a year there is a sound louder than the great “Smoke that Thunders” crashing to the bottom of Batoka Gorge. Once a year you can hear the footsteps of runners jogging over the bridge and around Victoria Falls. Once a year the fittest of the fit from all over the world set up alongside each other to run one of Africa’s most scenic marathons, The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon.

Based in the adrenaline tourism town of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has grown from strength to strength. Last year the race attracted over 2200 runners from 39 different countries all looking to run against the backdrop of one of the 7 Natural Wonders of the World, Victoria Falls. Having started in 2006, this race has grown every year and once again record numbers are expected.

The marathon starts in Victoria Falls town centre before looping into Zambia over the Victoria Falls Bridge (where a spectacular view of the falls is available). It then goes down the wild Zambezi Drive (look out for the native wildlife on this short stretch), past the Big Tree and eventually towards the Zambezi National Park. A loop inside the park follows before returning to town and running through the suburbs, past a number of the area’s world class hotels and lodge. Then up to the top of Victoria Falls where you finish at the Primary School to the sounds of cheering and music by the crowds gathered there. Now feel free to enjoy a beer and deep muscle massage at the school whilst chatting to other runners about your day.

But, Victoria Falls has so much more to offer. The evening of the marathon you can board one of the official marathon sunset cruises for a chat with the organizers and new friends before heading back to shore for the official Marathon After party. The next day explore the adventurous side of the town with bungee, zipline, the gorge swing and of course world renowned Grade Five Zambezi white water rafting. For someone feeling less like a shot of adrenaline, you can head to Zambezi National Park or Hwange for some world class game viewing.

With such a multitude of things to do in Vic Falls, the one thing you’ll never be is bored.

VF24 Editor 5