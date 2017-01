We are excited to announce the return of Super Rugby to Harare on the 28th of January at the National Sports Stadium.

This year’s Super Rugby Weekend will feature 2016 Currie Cup Finalists – the Vodacom Bulls and the Toyota Cheetahs, plus 2016 Super Rugby Finalists and overall SA Conference Winners The Emirates Lions and SA 1 Conference Winners The DHL Stormers.

Tickets range from $2-$25. Click here to purchase ticket online at web tickets.