Tour operator Jenman African Safaris is donating $ 5 to the Conservation Wildlife Fund (CWF) for every person who travels on the Botswana Wildlife Breakaway tour. They have already raised $ 1590 in the last months. The CWF works together with the wildlife authorities of Zimbabwe and tourism players to raise awareness, adequately resource local authorities, and promote the sustainable use and management of the wildlife.

Jenman African Safaris’ eco philosophy is to give back to communities and conservation in southern Africa. In 2017, they will continue to raise money for the CWF in order to protect wild animals in and around Hwange National Park which is situated near Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

The Botswana Wildlife Breakaway is a 15-day lodge safari through Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia. Guests enjoy game drives in Hwange National Park, a mokoro excursion in the Okavango Delta, game viewing in Chobe National Park and on the Chobe River and many more. International guests are able to invest in Zimbabwe’s conservation efforts in this simple way.

Jenman African Safaris

Mareike Pietzsch