Vic Falls Biz now has the first online booking system for day trips in the Victoria Falls area. The website allows users to search for daytrips, chose travel dates, pay directly, and receive a booking confirmation within minutes. On-the-day booking is also possible.

Vic Falls Biz launched the online booking system as there was a gap in the market. Travellers visit Zimbabwe for the famous Victoria Falls but also want to do other activities in and around the area.

The day trips offer adventure tours like bungee jumping, gorge swinging and helicopter flights, and white river rafting; cultural tours are also included like a boma dinner or a traditional village tour. Recently, Vic Falls Biz has also added a sustainable tourism tour to their portfolio.

Victoria Falls is a perfect destination for families, nature lovers, and adventure enthusiasts. The Vic Falls Biz booking system allows you to safely book one or multiple trips, manager your pick-up’s and transfers, and book for yourself or your entire family.

For more information visit victoriafallsbiz